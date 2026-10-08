Para Shooters protest at Asian Games send off ceremony due to selection mess

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A protest from para shooters alleging favoritism and foul play in selections for the Asian Para Games disrupted the send-off ceremony organized by the Paralympic Committee of India for the Indian contingent.
More than ten shooters and coaches, gathered at the ITC Maurya hotel, to register their protest against the lopsided selection of shooters and staff members alike.
The shooters carried AI generated posters reading “The one who will pay, will go to Asian Games” and similar slogans.
“I am India’s no one in Mixed 50m pistol SH1 in Asia and still my name is not there on the list. For only one reason as I didn’t give his name in the coaches section. That is why he didn’t put my name for the Asian Para Games,” said Akash, who is Asia no 3 in the category.
Another shooter, Sandeep, who is Asia no 7 in the same event and India’s no 2 claimed that one of the officials JP Nautiyal asked for money. “JP Nautiyal asked for a commission from me for the prize money. There is a lot of favoritism in selecting shooters and coaches,” Sandeep said.
The athletes protesting demanded corruption in selection for major events to end. Former Paralympic champion javelin thrower and Paralympic Committee of India President Devendra Jhajharia met the protesting athletes but there was no dialogue possible at that moment.
The athletes wanted to meet the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was attending the event, but were eventually removed by Hotel security and police.
After the event, Sports Minister along with PCI President, TOPS CEO NS Johal, and other PCI officials had a discussion about the issue.
“See, athletes are selected on the basis of criteria and merit. The ones who fulfilled the criteria have been selected. However, we will make sure that there is dialogue around this issue and the shooters will be heard,” Jhajharia later told the media.
He also mentioned that PCI was in regular conversation with the athletes. “There was no need for this protest. We were in constant touch with these athletes and listening to what they were saying,” Jhajharia said.
However, the athlete refused.
“They have been just giving us assurances for the past two months. They have not done anything. Today, there is a send-off ceremony and still our name is not there,” shooter Sandeep said.
PCI has been hit with selection mess just before the Asian Para Games scheduled to begin from October 18 in Aichi Nagoya Japan.
Yesterday, Para cyclists were also protesting against the selection after only one para cyclist was named in the squad despite PCI and Cycling Federation of India recommending six names.
“Yes, we recommended six cyclists to the ministry but they also evaluated and decided to go ahead with one cyclist,” said Jhajharia.