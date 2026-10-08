Para Shooters protest at Asian Games send off ceremony due to selection mess

The athletes wanted to meet the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was attending the event, but were eventually removed by Hotel security and police. (FILE photo)

A protest from para shooters alleging favoritism and foul play in selections for the Asian Para Games disrupted the send-off ceremony organized by the Paralympic Committee of India for the Indian contingent.

More than ten shooters and coaches, gathered at the ITC Maurya hotel, to register their protest against the lopsided selection of shooters and staff members alike.

The shooters carried AI generated posters reading “The one who will pay, will go to Asian Games” and similar slogans.

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“I am India’s no one in Mixed 50m pistol SH1 in Asia and still my name is not there on the list. For only one reason as I didn’t give his name in the coaches section. That is why he didn’t put my name for the Asian Para Games,” said Akash, who is Asia no 3 in the category.