Panchkula teen makes it to U-19 team for Youth Asia Cup

NINE YEARS ago, when a young Arjun Azad got admission in the St Soldier School Cricket Academy at Panchkula under coach Jitendra Kumar, he wanted to be a leg-spinner. Kumar told Azad to concentrate on batting instead, and three years later, Azad would opt to play for Chandigarh under coach Harminder Pannu at the Guru Nanak Public School ground in Sector 36. On Monday, as 18-year-old Azad was selected in India’s under-19 team for the Youth Asia Cup to be held in Sri Lanka in September, the elated left-handed opener called up his parents and coach to share his joy.

“I am a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar and I wanted to be an opener. When I started to train under Harminder Pannu sir at GNPS School, I would travel from Panchkula to Chandigarh every day to train. My parents Sanjeev Azad and Meenu Azad and my elder sister Ria Azad supported the move and getting selected for the Youth Asia Cup is the biggest reward for them and my coaches,” shared Azad while speaking to Chandigarh Newsline from Bengaluru.

Last year, the youngster had got into the Punjab U-19 team and amassed 407 runs, including a century (125 no against Hyderabad) and three half-centuries in the BCCI Vinoo Mankad U-19 Trophy. Azad followed up that performance with 440 runs including a century and two half-centuries in the BCCI Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy and was selected in the India A side for the U-19 quadrangular series involving India A, India B, and South Africa and Afghanistan U-19 sides.

Before his selection on Monday, Azad had smashed five half-centuries in nine matches while playing for the NCA Jaipur Zone team in the NCA Inter-Zonal Series held recently. “Playing in the Punjab U-19 team gave me a lot of confidence and the centuries in Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy gave me a belief that I belong to that level. Even though I played only two matches in the U-19 quadrangular series, spending time with India A and India B teams and competing against South Africa and Afghanistan U-19 teams helped my game. At the NCA Jaipur camp, I trained under former Indian all-rounder Hrishikesh Kanitkar and spent time on my pull shots.

It helped me in the NCA Inter-Zonal series and I am aiming for such a performance in Sri Lanka,” said Azad.

Coach Harminder Pannu believes that Azad has got the game to excel as part of India U-19’s team. “His biggest strength is his patience and eagerness to spend time at the crease. He has worked a lot on his basics and he understands his role as an opener. A good performance in Sri Lanka will help him seal his place in the U-19 team and he can make it to the Indian team for the 2020 U-19 World Cup,” he added.

As for Azad, his knock of 151 against Punjab in the Dhruv Pandove Trophy last year holds a special place. “My knock came batting against the likes of Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar. I idolise Arjun’s father and I hope Sachin sir had also learnt about my batting in that match,” said Azad.

Apart from Azad, Ludhiana batsman Nehal Wadhera, who has earlier played for the India U-19 team, and Amritsar wicket-keeper Salil Arora have also been named for the Indian U-19 team.