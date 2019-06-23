Memes galore as Imran Tahir celebrates his wickets sprinting all over Lord’s

South African spinner Imran Tahir is a special talent. The 40-year-old Pakistan-born spinner has a unique run up and bowling style. So does his style of wicket celebration. Playing against Pakistan at Lord’s on Sunday, Tahir claimed two Pakistan wickets and these two wickets gave him 39, one more than fast bowler Allan Donald, who retired after the 2003 World Cup.

Advertising

Tahir claimed Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq’s wicket and celebrated by running around the Lord’s ground with arms out like he was flying. He has 10 wickets in this tournament. Tahir also hogged the limelight for his style of celebration during the IPL 2019 where he claimed 26 wickets in 17 matches.

Now, social media went mad after watching Tahir’s sprint. He even showed his over-enthusiasm in convincing Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis to take DRS against a decision where Mohammad Hafeez was given not out. But Tahir’s over excitement forced the skipper to take review which went waste.

In yet another incident during the match, Tahir displayed his rush in celebrating a suspicious catch. Chris Morris was bowling 12th over and on the second ball of the over Fakhar Zaman hit the ball in the air. Imran Tahir clearly dropped the catch but he went on to celebrate it as if it was a clean catch. Replays showed it wasn’t.

Tahir also dropped another catch when 45th over was being bowled. Morris bowled a slower ball to Haris Sohail and he tried to lift it over the infield. Sliced to Tahir at deep extra cover, but Tahir dropped it here as well.

Have a look at the memes mushroomed on social media:

In over excitement of taking wickets Imran Tahir reaches Lahore 🙊😁 pic.twitter.com/6ncrPwH8Gx — -S A A D’i 🎭 🇵🇰 (@SaadYousaf1198) 23 June 2019

Imran Tahir has reached Karachi seaview after taking wicket of Fakhar Zaman & Imam Ul Haq#PAKvSA #CWC19 #PakvSA pic.twitter.com/Z42AdZV8kX — Ali zaidi (@majnoonAli_as) 23 June 2019