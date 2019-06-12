Pakistan vs Australia: Mohd Amir’s fiver against Aussies sets internet on fire

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is witnessing its 17th match on Wednesday at Taunton. It’s between Australia and Pakistan where both the teams are playing under rain threat. Keeping DLS in mind Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed chose to field first but Aussies capitalized on Pakistan’s poor fielding and favourable batting conditions. Riding on David Warner’s ton, Aussies put 307 on board.

The match created a buzz on social media with people posting funny and humorous tweets about Pakistan’s performance. People hailed David Warner’s 107 and Mohammed Amir’s 5 for 30. At the same time, many also criticized Pakistan’s poor fielding performance where a few easy catches were dropped.