Pakistan Cricket Board denies rift between players and coach Mickey Arthur

The PCB on Wednesday denied speculated rift between some players and coach Mickey Arthur, a day after a Pakistani news channel claimed that chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq was sent to England to act as a peacemaker between the two ‘warring parties’.

Advertising

The news channel also claimed that some players have lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the behaviour of Arthur and made it clear they were not going to accept the coach’s domination.

It further claimed that some players are not even on talking terms with the coach. The Board, however, has strongly denied the claims, saying Inzamam’s departure for England was delayed due to office procedures but it had been decided beforehand that he would travel to the UK and be involved in the selection process.

Interestingly, in Pakistan cricket, the norm has been that the selection committee picks up the touring squad and then a tour selection committee, including the captain, coach and at times the manager, finalises the playing XI before every match.

Advertising

Therefore, Inzamam’s presence in England and his involvement in finalising the playing XI and getting involved in other team matters, has raised eyebrows.

In fact, many former players have criticised Inzamam’s interference in team affairs and termed it as an attempt to override the captain and coach.

A board official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration at the many stories circulating in the Pakistan media since the team lost to Australia and India.

“It is sad because our team needs all the support it can get right now. That is why the board Chairman called up captain Sarfaraz (Ahmed) and encouraged him. Every time we do badly, such stories and speculations come out. When Pakistan won against England, there was no mention of rifts and problems and it has now started,” said the official.

But now Inzamam is no longer travelling with the team as his assignment ended after Pakistan’s match against India.

PCB chief Mani assures Pakistan team of full support

Even as fans, critics and former players continue to lash out at the national team’s performances in the ongoing World Cup, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani has assured captain Sarfaraz Ahmed of the board’s full support.

A PCB spokesman confirmed that Mani had called up Sarfaraz on Tuesday and spoken to him about the team and remaining matches of the World Cup.

“The Chairman assured Sarfaraz that the board and nation is behind the team and they should try to focus on the matches ahead and give their best,” said the spokesperson.

Mani apparently told Sarfaraz that the nation has faith in the team despite the defeats and wanted the players to bounce back strongly in remaining matches.

Pakistan has won just one match in five outings in the World Cup so far.

Mani will be going to England soon as a guest of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as he was the former chairman of the world body.

A reliable source in the government said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former Pakistan captain, is unhappy that despite his advice the team chose to field first against India.

Meanwhile, former captain Intikhab Alam, who was coach and manager of the Pakistan team in two World Cups, said he was concerned about reports that players were breaking curfew hours.

“I hope these reports are not true but the bottom line is that the team management has simply failed to prepare a comprehensive plan and a team for the World Cup.”

Alam said there was absence of any plan and strategy against the teams Pakistan had played against in the World Cup so far.

“It made no sense to me and how can the team management even try to justify bowling first against India is beyond me,” he said.

Alam also felt there was no need for the chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq to travel to England before the World Cup and then get involved in team affairs including practice sessions, the selection of playing eleven and team discussions.

“Once the selectors have picked the touring squad and given it to the captain and management, I don’t think the selectors should be anywhere near the team. I think the PCB made a mistake in sending Inzamam to England officially and get involved in team matters,” said Alam.

PCB to review Pakistan’s performance in last three years after World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board will carry out a “robust review and analysis” of the performances of the national team and its support staff, including head coach Mickey Arthur, in the past three years after the World Cup.

The PCB Board of Governors which met in Lahore on Wednesday also agreed the team’s performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 to date has been below expectation.

Pakistan has won just one match in its five games in the World Cup so far.

The defeat to arch-rivals, India has led to a severe backlash in the country with fans, stalwarts and media backing an inquiry into the debacle.

The PCB said in a statement that the Board of Governors had a discussion on the Pakistan team’s recent performance across all formats.

But the members, with four matches remaining for Pakistan in the World Cup, also expressed faith, support, and confidence in the side, and hoped team will bounce back strongly and finish on a high.

“It was agreed, and as previously stated, following the World Cup 2019, the PCB will carry-out a robust review and analysis of the side’s and the team support personnel’s performances in the past three years and submit their recommendations to the Chairman and the BoG for their consideration,” the statement said.

Advertising

If Pakistan fails to lift its performances in the ongoing World Cup, it is expected that there will be wholesale changes to the team management including the captain and head coach whose contract as it expires next month.