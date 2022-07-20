Oregon 2022 mascot reunited with stolen head as police locate photographer culprit

Updated: July 20, 2022 5:40:10 pm
With his crowd-friendly antics, the 7ft tall, the yellow-faced giant has become a massive star at the World Athletics Championship. But on Monday evening, there were only a few smiles to be seen at Hayward Field when the police had to be called after an accredited photographer looted the head of Legend the Bigfoot who is the official mascot in Eugene, The Guardian reported.
It happened just hours after Bigfoot had spent a long time going through his collection of tricks, which checked off forward rolling down 30 stairs, bathing in a rubber dinghy in the steeplechase water, along with dancing, and cheering the crowd.
The theft videos that transpired on social media shortly afterward showed some unidentified men joking and playing around with Bigfoot’s yellow head. However, once the police tracked them down with the help of another photographer and CCTV, they were no longer laughing.
According to The Guardian, the organisers said, “We can confirm that an accredited photographer was removed from Hayward Field in connection to the investigation of a theft at the venue. This is now a police matter, and we won’t have further comments at this time.”
