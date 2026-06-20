On return, Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Commonwealth Games

There was speculation whether double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra would feature at the Commonwealth Games 2026 and when he would start his season. On the day of CWG squad announcement, the Athletics Federation of India on Sunday added him provisionally to the squad on the condition that he clears the qualification mark of 82.61 metres.

At the Doha Diamond League on Friday, he put all the doubts to rest with a best mark of 85.69m. Neeraj not only breached the qualification mark, he also became the first Indian thrower to cross the 85m mark this year.

Returning from a long injury layoff after the Tokyo World Championships, Neeraj didn’t start on a good note. Neeraj recorded a no mark with World Championships bronze medallist Curtis Thompson of the USA leading with 85.99m after the first round.