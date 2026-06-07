Olympic champion Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis loses for the first time in 35 months

It was Stockholm Olympic Stadium where Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis broke the pole vault world record for the 12th time last year and it was the same venue where his streak of winning every competition for the past 35 months ended today.

The greatest pole vaulter of all time and clearly one of the greatest athletes of the 21st century, Mondo recorded a best of jump of 5.80m at the Stockholm Diamond League to finish second behind Australian Kurtis Marschall breaking his winning spree of 41 competitions.

The last time Mondo didn’t win a competition was back in July 2023 where he finished fourth at the Monaco Diamond League with a vault of 5.72m. Coincidentally, it was Marschall who had finished just ahead of Mondo on the third position back then also.

Between these 35 months and 40 competitions, Mondo dominated the pole vault arena making every record his own and setting a new world record like it was his daily routine. He won two outdoor world championships, two indoor world championships, multiple Diamond Leagues and an Olympic gold in 2024. He also broke the world record ten times during this period improving the world mark to 6.31m from 6.23m.

Defeat for Duplantis!@mondohoss600 can’t go higher than 5.80m and loses in the #DiamondLeague for the first time in three years.@kurtismarschall clears 5.90m to take a famous victory!#StockholmDL🇸🇪

📸 @GorczynskaMarta / Thomas Windestam pic.twitter.com/uwvB2XXuKm — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 7, 2026

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Unfocused Mondo

Duplantis who was competing in front of his family and fans said he didn’t want to lose but he is not angry with his performance.

“I felt a bit unfocused today and I really did not want to lose here in front of my family and fans. I have not lost in what 3 years? But hats off to Kurtis today who beat me fair and square and I have no excuses. I am not angry and I will continue enjoying my time here in Stockholm with my family. I am also getting married soon so unlucky in sports – lucky in love if that’s a saying?,” Mondo replied cheekily after being asked about his loss.

Kurtis, the Australian pole vaulter, who recorded his first Diamond League win said that he was delighted with the win. In the post event interview, he said that he didn’t want to spoil the mondo show before praising his rival.

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“I did not mean to spoil the (Mondo) show but I am so delighted with the win. It has taken a long while to get my first Diamond League victory and I really thought it would never come with Mondo here. This stadium is fantastic and the crowd were amazing despite their support for Mondo. We know he will be back as he won´t like being beaten but he told me he was chuffed it was me! I will build on this,” said Kurtis.

He said he wanted to go higher but wind was tough. “I wanted to go higher today but the wind was tough at times. At 5.90 I think I got lucky with the wind out there. I shall go to Oslo now but the conditions there do not look promising just now so we will see. Track and field would not be where it is without Mondo so we are so lucky to have him in our sport,” he said.