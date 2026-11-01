Ocon clears the air after being replaced mid-weekend by Haas

Esteban Ocon has spoken out after being replaced for the Mexican Grand Prix by Haas F1 Team. Haas, on Friday, released a statement that the French driver will be replaced “for the remainder of the weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix,” by Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa.

Haas also clarified that, “No further statements will be made at this time.” Hirakawa had already participated in the weekend’s first practice session where he finished 15th.

Rumours swirled around the paddock about Ocon’s sudden exit, and whether that will be the last time he will feature on the F1 grid. It was confirmed just two weeks ago that Ocon will not continue with Haas after this season, with the driver being replaced by current Formula 2 driver Rafael Camara in 2027.