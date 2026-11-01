Ocon clears the air after being replaced mid-weekend by Haas

Esteban Ocon has spoken out after being replaced for the Mexican Grand Prix by Haas F1 Team. Haas, on Friday, released a statement that the French driver will be replaced “for the remainder of the weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix,” by Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa.
Haas also clarified that, “No further statements will be made at this time.” Hirakawa had already participated in the weekend’s first practice session where he finished 15th.
Rumours swirled around the paddock about Ocon’s sudden exit, and whether that will be the last time he will feature on the F1 grid. It was confirmed just two weeks ago that Ocon will not continue with Haas after this season, with the driver being replaced by current Formula 2 driver Rafael Camara in 2027.
In his statement on social media, Ocon decided to clear the air after talks of a physical altercation started to spread. He confirmed that, “a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved.” He added, “Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.”
The driver reiterated that, “I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding.”
He also requested that speculation for the reason for the split be stopped saying, “I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed.”
Ocon and his engineer Laura Mueller could be heard disagreeing about a change in his run plan during the second practice. On the radio Mueller could be heard saying, “We’ve swapped the high fuel run to medium (tyre) because Ollie’s (tyre) appearance is not great.” Ocon replied asking, “Still doing soft (tyre), right?” When Mueller told him that they would only be using the medium tire, Ocon said, “No, no, I wanted the soft, like, don’t do that to me. It is my turn this weekend. Come on.”
F1 drivers being replaced mid-weekend is rare and usually only occurs because of an unavoidable hurdle like the main driver getting injured or falling ill.