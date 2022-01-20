scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Must Read

Novak Djokovic holds 80% of Danish biotech developing Covid-19 treatment: CEO

CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

By: Reuters | Copenhagen |
Updated: January 20, 2022 12:06:31 am
Novak Djokovic, Covid 19, Vaccine Pass, Covid 19 Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic Covid 19, sports news, indian expressNovak Djokovic (File)

Tennis champion Novak Djokovic has an 80% stake of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, which is aiming to develop a medical treatment to counter COVID-19, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who described himself as an entrepreneur, said the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to say how much it was.

Also Read |What the Novak Djokovic saga reveals about the Age of Covid

QuantBioRes has around 11 researchers working in Denmark, Australia and Slovenia, according to Loncarevic, who stressed they were working on a treatment, not a vaccine.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The company is developing a peptide, which inhibits the coronavirus from infecting the human cell, expects to launch clinical trials in Britain this summer, he added.

A spokesperson for Djokovic did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tennis number one has stoked global debate about the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated after he was deported from Australia on Sunday night, ruling him out of the Australian Open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa India Cricket
Clinical South Africa thrash India by 31 runs at Paarl
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 19: Latest News