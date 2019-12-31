No boycott, India to ‘send strong contingent to Birmingham 2022’

The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham. (Source: Facebook) The 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham. (Source: Facebook)

Doubts over India’s participation at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham have been cleared after the Indian Olympic Association on Monday withdrew its “threat” to boycott the event over the exclusion of shooting. Another major decision that was taken during its Annual General Meeting in New Delhi was to bid for the 2026 or 2030 CWG.

“After a lot of discussions, we have decided to withdraw the boycott threat and send a strong contingent to Birmingham. We will also bid for the 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth,” IOA general secretary Rajiv Mehta told reporters.

The Commonwealth Games Federation welcomed India’s assurance of participating in Birmingham 2022 and said it was “delighted” to see India express interest in organising another CWG. “The CGF and the entire Commonwealth Sports Movement are delighted India has confirmed their intent to participate at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games during their Annual General Meeting in New Delhi,” CWG federation president Dame Louise Martin said through a statement on their website.

“Our visit and collaboration have significantly strengthened our partnership with the Indian Commonwealth Games Association, under the leadership of President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, and we are continuing to work closely. Finally, we are delighted that India has expressed an ambition to host another Commonwealth Games in the future,” she added.

The IOA has also given a nod to the National Rifle Association of India’s proposal to host a shooting championship prior to the main event slated to start on the 22nd of July. NRAI has volunteered to cover the expenses as well. IOA said it will forward NRAI’s proposal in the first week of January itself to the CGF for their approval.

