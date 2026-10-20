Nishad’s giant leap: From losing lower right arm to holding two gold medals

Moments after he won the high jump T47 title at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletics stadium, two-time Paralympic silver medallist Nishad Kumar waved at his coach Jeremy Fischer in the stands. Having topped long jump on Monday, Kumar became only the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games after athlete Ankur Dhama and archer Sheetal Devi.

Shortly, he called his parents Rashpal Singh and Pushpa Devi, a former volleyball player, in Himachal Pradesh’s Badaun. “I had told my parents as well as my sister Rama that I will come back with two gold medals. We had an emotional talk after my gold medal today,” Kumar tells The Indian Express from Japan.

He was only eight when he lost his lower right arm in a fodder cutting machine when helping his mother in their farm. But the setback didn’t deter him from pursuing his athletic ambitions. His efforts paid off when he won the men’s T47 high jump title in last year’s World Para Athletics Championships in Delhi with a best jump of 2.14m, in a tough grid including five-time world champion Rodrick Townsend.

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Shortly, Kumar had a lengthy discussion about competing regularly in long jump with his long-time coach Jeremy Fischer, whose disciples include multiple Olympic medallist Will Clay. But with knee pain emerging again, Kumar decided to reverse the training load—70 percent high jump and 30 percent long jump— this year.

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Under Fischer at Chula Vista in California, he started recalibrating his mind and body. “The first thing I understood was to switch off the mind as a high jumper, where I have to control my speed at the curve. In long jump, you need more speed. Once we decided to spend about 70 percent training for long jump, the aim was to increase the speed,” he recounts.

“It came through special quick reaction drills as well strength work in gym so that the ground reaction was less and the muscle memory of the controlled curve run in high jump was reshaped. Once we achieved that, the next focus was on the running as well landing techniques,” adds Kumar.

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Finding rhythm, gear

Finding rhythm was the first step. “The first task was to get his rhythm for long jump. It came from a lot of short sprints as well transitioning from 13m to 26m runs and then from 26m to 39m runs,” coach Fischer says.

“He had a couple of fouls yesterday but I guess he has the jumps of 7.60m in him for the next few months. He sometimes loses 30-40 cms on the take-off board but with more practice, he can reduce that,” he adds.

Nishad Kumar with coach Jeremy Fischer during a training stint in California USA this year. (Instagram) Nishad Kumar with coach Jeremy Fischer during a training stint in California USA this year. (Instagram)

Kumar, who had matched his personal best high jump of 2.14m last year, competed in long jump competitions in the USA during his training stint. He also clocked his personal best in long jump (7.22m) in the Oman Athletics Grand Prix in Muscat.

The 27-year-old got the carbon fibre prosthetics worth Rs four lakhs in 2023, although he regularly started using it from this year. But he sheds it for high jump. “I had tried wearing the prosthetics for high jump too but it did not work for me. It weighs close to 1.5kgs and provides me with the right balance in the run-up for the long jump. It helps in landing as well. The key was to train wearing it for most of the time as well as compete in long jump events in regular intervals. Then when I compete in high jump, I have to adjust my mind (to the reality) that I am not using it, as I have done all these years” says Kumar.

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During the US stint, he spent more time strengthening the right arm, besides visualising it as the power source. His run-up became wider and take-off more vertical. Whereas once he largely watched videos of Tokyo Olympics high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi, he added Paris Olympics champion Miltiadis Tentoglou, bronze medallist Mattia Furlani as well compatriots Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin to his watch-list. “The way Miltiadis, who started as a high jumper, uses vertical lift and body control off the board as well his quick acceleration down the runway to hit the board with horizontal velocity is something I should learn and work on,” he says.

With the LA Paralympics two years away, Kumar knows he can emulate Townsend’s feat of winning multiple Paralympics medals in high jump and long jump. “I have to balance with the knee pain and yes, it remains my target to win twin medals at the LA Paralympics,” Kumar signs off.