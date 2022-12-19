scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

New TTFI office-bearers take charge, CoA tenure ends

Mehta, an eight-time national champion, said the new body would soon convene an Executive Committee meeting and unveil its other plans.

On behalf of the CoA, S. K. Tandon handed over the reins of TTFI in the presence of Committee member S.D. Mudgil. (File)

The newly-elected office-bearers of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), led by President Meghna Ahlawat, assumed charge on Monday.

The Delhi High Court had suspended the TTFI in February after observing a “sorry” state of affairs in the national sports federation and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after its day to day functioning.

On behalf of the CoA, S. K. Tandon handed over the reins of TTFI in the presence of Committee member S.D. Mudgil. Soon after assuming charge, president Ahlawat and secretary general Kamlesh Mehta said their utmost duty would be to devise means and methods to conduct the national championships.

“All of us will sit down and work out a way out and soon come up with plans on how to organise these championships. These are on our priority list,” said the president.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Mehta, an eight-time national champion, said the new body would soon convene an Executive Committee meeting and unveil its other plans.

“Our players have been doing well in the international arena, and it’s our primary job to provide them with all the necessary support they would need.”

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:25:17 pm
Next Story

Lok Sabha polls in 2024 going to be a ‘mahasangram’, target is 51% votes: BJP

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
close