Neeru Dhanda wins India’s first-ever gold medal in women’s trap at ISSF World Cup

26-year-old Neeru Dhanda produced a memorable performance at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato to clinch India’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s trap event. She also ended India’s wait of 16 years for an individual medal at World Cup stage after Seema Tomar’s silver back in 2010.

This is the biggest medal Neeru has won in her career after clinching the Asian Championships gold medal last year and a mixed team bronze event at the ISSF World Cup in Almaty. The mixed team medal was the country’s second medal in the event since the event was reintroduced in Olympics.

Neeru, who hails from Haryana’s Jind district, is the reigning national champion and missed just three shots in the eight-shooter final to win the gold medal. France’s Carole Cormenier, a former world champion, settled for silver with 25, while Italy’s Erica Sessa claimed the bronze.