Shooter Neeru Dhanda records Asian Games history, wins Trap gold for India

India won their fifth gold medal of the 2026 Asian Games as trap shooter Neeru Dhanda etched history on Tuesday, clinching the top place on the podium in the Women’s Individual Trap event.

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Neeru is the first Indian woman to clinch gold in the individual trap event, a moment that came hours after she was part of the Indian trio that won the silver medal in the team event, alongside Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat.

The 26-year-old Neeru produced a score of 28 in the eight-shooter final, breaking the previous Asian record of 24 en route to the gold medal, edging out China’s Yunong Sun who finished with a score of 26.