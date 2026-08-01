CWG: Neeraj, Yashvir win silver and bronze as Pathirage takes Javelin title

It looked as if the old days of Neeraj Chopra’s domination was back before Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka threw a monster 89.75m to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Javelin Throw.
However, Neeraj along with a clutch last throw for Yashvir Singh ensured that two Indians finished on the podium.
While Double Olympic medallist Neeraj claimed silver with 85.83m throw, Yashvir earned his first major medal with a new personal best of 85.41m.
Competing with strong headwinds, Neeraj started with a 80.97m throw in his first attempt.
Turning back the clock in the second attempt, Neeraj hurled the spear, turned back with both his arms up in celebration as the Javelin was still in flight and shouted in joy, reminiscent of the dominant days of career.
It looked like the ‘no-look’ celebration would hold good as the screens flashed 85.83m and Neeraj moved to gold medal position with a season best.
But moments later, World leader and the best thrower of the season, Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka threw a monstrous 89.75m to claim the gold medal position and eventually the title.
Neeraj recorded two more 80+ throws (81.29m and 80.73m) before fouling in the fifth and sixth attempt.
Returning from an injury after the Tokyo World Championships, this is the first major medal for Neeraj.
Rumesh, who is on a sensational run this year, registered only one legal throw but that was more than enough for him to claim the first multi-sporting title of his career.
Yashvir was placed sixth before the last round started. World Champion Keshorn Walcott threw 82.55m to push him to seventh spot.
However, Yashvir turned up with a new personal best of 85.41m in his last attempt to propel himself to the bronze medal spot and win his first major medal.
Third Indian in the event, Rohit Yadav briefly held the third spot also before he was toppled by Douw Smit of South Africa with an 82.88m throw.
Rohit’s second throw of 81.56m was his best throw and he failed to improve with most of his throws going sideways finishing sixth in the event.
Neeraj’s silver and Yashvir’s bronze are the sixth and seventh medals for India in Athletics.