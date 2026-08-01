CWG: Neeraj, Yashvir win silver and bronze as Pathirage takes Javelin title

While Double Olympic medallist Neeraj claimed silver with 85.83m throw, Yashvir earned his first major medal with a new personal best of 85.41m. (PTI)

It looked as if the old days of Neeraj Chopra’s domination was back before Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka threw a monster 89.75m to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Javelin Throw.

However, Neeraj along with a clutch last throw for Yashvir Singh ensured that two Indians finished on the podium.

While Double Olympic medallist Neeraj claimed silver with 85.83m throw, Yashvir earned his first major medal with a new personal best of 85.41m.

Competing with strong headwinds, Neeraj started with a 80.97m throw in his first attempt.

Turning back the clock in the second attempt, Neeraj hurled the spear, turned back with both his arms up in celebration as the Javelin was still in flight and shouted in joy, reminiscent of the dominant days of career.