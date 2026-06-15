Neeraj Chopra to compete at Doha Diamond League

Double Olympic medallist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will start his season at the upcoming Doha Diamond League on 19th June putting rest to the uncertainties around his comeback.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympic medallist hasn’t competed since finishing eighth at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last year.
Chopra suffered a back injury in Tokyo and was recovering from the same, delaying his comeback.
The development comes one day after the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) provisionally added him to the Commonwealth Games 2026 squad.
“Neeraj has recovered and he is ready to compete in the next few days. He asked us to add him and we expect him to play in a few meets this month,” AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla had said yesterday.
However, he would have to clear the qualification mark of 82.61m set by AFI. “He will have to breach the qualification mark set by AFI like others,” Adille had said.
With Neeraj being added to the squad, India have three javelin throwers as of now, including Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh — who met the qualification mark in the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana.
Doha has been a happy hunting ground for Neeraj and is considered one of the best venues for Javelin Throwers. Last year at the Doha Diamond League, he crossed the coveted 90m mark for the first time.
Neeraj will be up against a tough field at the Doha Diamond League with the world leader and latest South Asian Javelin sensation Rumesh Pathirage leading the field.
Pathirage has the World lead with 92.62m and is the only Javelin thrower to cross the 90m mark this season. “Competing against the world’s best athletes is a dream come true for me and I’m incredibly excited to line up in Doha where we’ve witnessed many memorable javelin competitions over the years,” said the 23-year-old former cricketer who made his Diamond League debut in Rabat in May.
The field also has reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, former world champion Anderson Peters, Kenyan legend Julius Yego and formerOlympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.