Neeraj Chopra to compete at Doha Diamond League

Double Olympic medallist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will start his season at the upcoming Doha Diamond League on 19th June putting rest to the uncertainties around his comeback.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic medallist hasn’t competed since finishing eighth at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last year.

Chopra suffered a back injury in Tokyo and was recovering from the same, delaying his comeback.

The development comes one day after the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) provisionally added him to the Commonwealth Games 2026 squad.

“Neeraj has recovered and he is ready to compete in the next few days. He asked us to add him and we expect him to play in a few meets this month,” AFI selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla had said yesterday.