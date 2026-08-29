Neeraj Chopra ruled out of season with ankle ligament tear, to miss 2026 Asian Games

In a major setback for Indian athletics, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been ruled out of the rest of the season, including the Asian Games and the Diamond League Final, after sustaining a ligament tear in his ankle during training.

The two-time Olympic medallist had shown promising signs of form at the Lausanne Diamond League, where he recorded a Season’s Best throw. However, the injury has forced him to cut his campaign short.

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season’s Best throw in Lausanne,” Chopra said in a statement. “Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we’ve decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.”