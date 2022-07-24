Neeraj Chopra reveals heart warming conversation with Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem after World Championships final

India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra added more glitter to his resume as he won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships final in Eugene, Oregon. The 24-year old, who is the current Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics defending champion, was only second to Grenanda’s Anderson Peters in the 12-men final that also included Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.

Neeraj Chopra in action during his event at Worlds Athletics on Sunday. (AP) Neeraj Chopra in action during his event at Worlds Athletics on Sunday. (AP)

It wasn’t the first time that Chopra and Nadeem crossed paths at the javelin court. During the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, a picture of the duo greeting each other on the podium did rounds on social media. Four years later, the Olympics champion revealed another heartwarming moment that he shared with Nadeem.

“I spoke to Arshad after the competition ended,” Chopra said post his final.

“I told him that he did very well. He replied that he had issues with his elbow. I further congratulated him for a great throw and it was a great comeback from his injury and it was commendable that he threw the javelin over 86 metres.”

In the final, Nadeem threw at a distance of 86.16 metres, securing fifth spot in the final.

“Happy to have won a silver”

Going into the final, Neeraj Chopra’s face off with Anderson Peters was seen as the decider for gold. It would turn out to be the case as Peters bested the reigning Olympics champion. It wasn’t a straightforward road to silver for Chopra however.

The 24-year old was at fourth position after three rounds of throws, having opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.

“Conditions were challenging, there was wind coming from front,” he said. “It was a tough competition with very tough competitors. It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will surely come.”

He further added, “I was making the effort (in the first three throws) but it (big throw) was not coming. It was challenging but good that I made a comeback.”



“I am happy to have won a silver, the country’s first medal in World Athletics Championships after 19 years, I will take it.”