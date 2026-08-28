Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League Finals despite missing three events

India’s double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the 2026 Diamond League Finals on Thursday despite missing three of the five meets in the calendar. Chopra qualified for the finals slated to be held in Brussels on September 4 and 5, even after missing the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games champion Rumesh Pathirage secured his top spot among the six finalists after winning the event in Zurich with another massive throw. The Sri Lankan stole the show with a whopping 92.07m effort, his second-best behind a 92.67m throw in the Rome Diamond League in June this year.

Besides Pathirage, who accumulated 39 points and Neeraj, who sneaked in at sixth place with 12 points, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Curtis Thompson and Julius Yego have made the javelin final.