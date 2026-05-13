Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker to train in Switzerland and Italy

The Sports Ministry approved the proposals in the latest meeting for Mission Olympic Cell with Chopra's request for a 47-day off-season training camp in Bienne, Switzerland, along with Bhaker's plan of training in Italy. (AP)

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker will head to Europe for their foreign training in a bid to excel at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2026.

The Sports Ministry approved the proposals in the latest meeting for Mission Olympic Cell with Chopra’s request for a 47-day off-season training camp in Bienne, Switzerland, along with Bhaker’s plan of training in Italy. Rehabilitating from back injury in Turkiye, Chopra is yet to compete this season after his scheduled season-opener Doha Diamond League was postponed due to ongoing conflict in the middle east.

“The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core athlete, who is rehabilitating from back injury in Turkiye, will train at the Olympic Training Centre in Bienne from May 25 to July 10 as preparation for the two mega multi-discipline events,” the Sports Authority said in a statement.