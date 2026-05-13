Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker to train in Switzerland and Italy

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker will head to Europe for their foreign training in a bid to excel at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games 2026.
The Sports Ministry approved the proposals in the latest meeting for Mission Olympic Cell with Chopra’s request for a 47-day off-season training camp in Bienne, Switzerland, along with Bhaker’s plan of training in Italy. Rehabilitating from back injury in Turkiye, Chopra is yet to compete this season after his scheduled season-opener Doha Diamond League was postponed due to ongoing conflict in the middle east.
“The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core athlete, who is rehabilitating from back injury in Turkiye, will train at the Olympic Training Centre in Bienne from May 25 to July 10 as preparation for the two mega multi-discipline events,” the Sports Authority said in a statement.
The 28-year-old from Haryana will be accompanied by his long-time physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha and coach Jai Choudhary in Bienne, a place he is familiar with given his lengthy stints there before becoming a superstar with his epoch-making Tokyo Olympics gold. “The proposal covers travel and accommodation costs of the three-member team including airfare, hotel expenses, food, visa, extra baggage allowance for javelin and treatment bed, medical insurance and out-of-pocket allowance of USD 25 per day for 47 days, among others,” SAI stated.
The MOC also approved foreign training for double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker in Lucca, Italy. The sanction is from May 13 to 22. The 24-year-old is accompanied by her coach Jaspal Rana and physiotherapist Snehil Khurana.
“The proposal covers travel and accommodation costs of the three-member team besides range charges, among others.” Bhaker will be competing in women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events at the Asian Games and is a strong medal contender.
Along with Manu and Neeraj, MOC also cleared the proposal of long-distance runner Gulveer Singh for a 34-day training and competition exposure with his coach in the USA from May 15 to June 17.