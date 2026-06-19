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Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Doha Diamond League 2026: Indian javelin star returns after injury; faces world leader Pathirage

Neeraj Chopra is back! Follow LIVE updates from the Doha Diamond League 2026 as the Olympic champion returns from a back injury against world leader Rumesh Pathirage. Javelin action starts 11:14 PM IST. Watch LIVE streaming details.

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Catch top Indian athlete live in action. (AP)Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League LIVE: Catch top Indian athlete live in action. (AP)

Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Doha Diamond League 2026, Javelin throw event, streaming & results: The wait is finally over as star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra is back in action. The two-time Olympic medallist makes his long-awaited return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League 2026 on Friday, his first appearance since the World Championships in Tokyo last September.

Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming

After spending the off-season recovering from a persistent back injury, the 28-year-old will begin his 2026 season at a venue that holds a special place in his career. It was here in Doha last year that Chopra finally breached the elusive 90-metre barrier with a national record throw of 90.23m. In his fourth consecutive appearance at the Qatar leg, the Indian javelin superstar will be hoping to hit the ground running.

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ALSO READ | Who Neeraj Chopra is up against at Doha Diamond League

But standing in his way is a field stacked with world-class talent, led by the season’s biggest threat, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. The 24-year-old has been in devastating form, setting a new world lead of 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League earlier this month. With the likes of reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, two-time world champion Anderson Peters and former world record holder Julius Yego also in the fray, the competition promises to be fiercely contested. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW NEERAJ CHOPRA LIVE IN ACTION AT DOHA DIAMOND LEAGUE 2026

Live Updates
Jun 19, 2026 10:17 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Updates: Hola!

Hello and welcome back to The Indian Express' live coverage of the athletics event amid the sporting influx of football and cricket. The occasion is special as star Indian Javelin thrower and double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is back in action as he competes in the Diamond League 2026 in Doha, Qatar.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the live action from the event.

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