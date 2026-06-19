Neeraj Chopra LIVE, Doha Diamond League 2026: Indian javelin star returns after injury; faces world leader Pathirage

Neeraj Chopra LIVE Updates, Doha Diamond League 2026, Javelin throw event, streaming & results: The wait is finally over as star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra is back in action. The two-time Olympic medallist makes his long-awaited return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League 2026 on Friday, his first appearance since the World Championships in Tokyo last September.

Neeraj Chopra Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming

After spending the off-season recovering from a persistent back injury, the 28-year-old will begin his 2026 season at a venue that holds a special place in his career. It was here in Doha last year that Chopra finally breached the elusive 90-metre barrier with a national record throw of 90.23m. In his fourth consecutive appearance at the Qatar leg, the Indian javelin superstar will be hoping to hit the ground running.

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ALSO READ | Who Neeraj Chopra is up against at Doha Diamond League

But standing in his way is a field stacked with world-class talent, led by the season’s biggest threat, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. The 24-year-old has been in devastating form, setting a new world lead of 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League earlier this month. With the likes of reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, two-time world champion Anderson Peters and former world record holder Julius Yego also in the fray, the competition promises to be fiercely contested. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

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