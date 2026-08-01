Neeraj Chopra Live, CWG 2026 Javelin Final Updates: Neeraj throws 80.97m with 1st attempt

Neeraj Chopra Commonwealth Games Javelin Final LIVE: Olympic star in action in Glasgow. (PTI)

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will aim to do the double in the Commonwealth Games as well as he takes to the field in the men’s javelin final on Friday night. Alongside Neeraj, two more Indians are in fray with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also serious medal contenders.

On Wednesday, in the qualification round, Neeraj finished fifth with a best effort of 79.61m while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) ended the in ninth and tenth positions respectively. With qualification guaranteed, Neeraj and Rohit did not take their third and final throw.

Story continues below this ad In the final, the Indian trio will have to contend with Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who finished the qualification round on top with a 82.84m, as well as Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem who finished 7th with 78.63m. Other challengers include Anderson Peters of Grenada who finished second with a 81.29m throw and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago who qualified with 78.26m. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FROM NEERAJ CHOPRA JAVELIN FINAL AT COMMONWEALTH GAMES BELOW Live Updates Aug 1, 2026 12:52 AM IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Pritish Raj writes In the stands, Neeraj's coach Jaiveer Chaudhary is disappointed. He points at the dip javelin took while falling at the 80.97m mark. Aug 1, 2026 12:52 AM IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE: here's Neeraj Neeraj Chopra is here! Fourth thrower of the evening! And he lets out an almighty roar after releasing and raises his hands like it's a big one. But the spear seemed to dip at the end. And the throw is measured at 80.97m with 1st attempt. Neeraj looks unhappy with the attempt after the throw. Aug 1, 2026 12:50 AM IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Foul from Yash Vir So the first Indian to throw today is Yash Vir Singh. And he's crossed the line. So that will not count! Aug 1, 2026 12:47 AM IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE: Pritish Raj writes The throws will be from east to west. That means the Javelin Throwers will compete with headwinds. The current wind reading near Glasgow says that it is going to be strong headwinds Aug 1, 2026 12:47 AM IST Neeraj Chopra LIVE: here we go! The men's javelin throw event is up and running! Pritish Raj writes: First time after the 2023 World Championships, there will be three Indians in a Javelin final at a major event. Aug 1, 2026 12:41 AM IST HOLA Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's javelin throw event, where three Indians throwers, including Neeraj Chopra, will be in action!

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