Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ Livestreaming Details: When and where to watch

This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury. The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently 4th on the Diamond League standings after his second place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone.

See you in Lausanne! @athletissima pic.twitter.com/wx52umcVtm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 23, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Javelin throw match.

Where is the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event?

The Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event will take place at La Pontaise Olympic stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When is the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event?

Neeraj Chopra will be live in action during men’s javelin throw will start at 7:25 PM local time (10:55 PM IST).

Where can I watch the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event live on TV in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 action will be broadcasted on Sports 18-1 SD.

Where can I watch the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event live on internet?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 action will be streamed live on the Voot app (subscription required).