Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ Livestreaming Details: When and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Match Livestreaming: This will be Chopra's first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury.

Lausanne Diamond League: Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games because of a groin strain which he suffered during the final of the Worlds in Eugene. (Photo: Reuters)

Lausanne Diamond League Live streaming, When and Where to watch Lausanne Diamond League Live Telecast: After much deliberation and anticipation, Olympic champion and World Championships silver medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra confirmed on Twitter that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League.

This will be his first event since the world championship silver and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury. The Lausanne stopover of the Diamond League will decide the top-six finalists for the big final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is currently 4th on the Diamond League standings after his second place finish at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Here’s all you need to know about the Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League Javelin throw match.

Where is the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event?

The Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event will take place at La Pontaise Olympic stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland.

When is the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event?

Neeraj Chopra will be live in action during men’s javelin throw will start at 7:25 PM local time (10:55 PM IST).

Where can I watch the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event live on TV in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 action will be broadcasted on Sports 18-1 SD.

Where can I watch the Neeraj Chopra ‘Lausanne Diamond League’ javelin throw event live on internet?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Lausanne 2022 action will be streamed live on the Voot app (subscription required).

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:08:55 pm
Badshah declined roles in Lust Stories and Good Newwz, took up Khandani Shafakhana: ‘Mera career hi mit jayega’

