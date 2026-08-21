Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: When, where to watch javelin live

Following a successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow, where he clinched a silver medal, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to return to action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026. The event, also known as Athletissima, will take place at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Switzerland on Friday.
The Lausanne Diamond League will be Chopra’s third competitive outing of the 2026 season, following the Doha Diamond League and the Commonwealth Games. He made his comeback in Doha in June after a lengthy injury layoff, finishing fourth with a throw of 85.69m. He followed that up with a silver in Glasgow, where his best throw measured 85.83m.
This will mark Chopra’s fourth appearance in Lausanne. The 28-year-old Indian won the Diamond League meet in 2022 with a throw of 89.08m and defended his title in 2023 with 87.66m. In 2024, he finished runner-up with a best effort of 89.49m. The event also presents Chopra with a chance to return to winning ways, having not tasted victory in international competition since the NC Classic in July last year.
He will face a formidable field, including reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, Olympic medallists Anderson Peters of Grenada and Jakub Vadlejch of Czechia. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage, who edged Chopra to the Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow, will also be in the lineup. Pathirage is the current world leader, having produced a massive 92.62m throw at the Rome Diamond League.
When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026?
Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 is scheduled to begin at 11:52 PM IST on Friday.
Where to watch the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 live streaming in India?
The Lausanne Diamond League 2026 will be available for live streaming in India on the Diamond League’s official YouTube channel.
Where can fans watch the Lausanne Diamond League 2026 live telecast in India?
There’s no official update on the live telecast details for the Lausanne Diamond League 2026.
Neeraj Chopra (India)
Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
Anderson Peters (Grenada)
Artur Felfner (Ukraine)
Curtis Thompson (USA)
Jakub Vadlejch (Czechia)
Marc Minichello (USA)
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago)
Simon Wieland (Switzerland)