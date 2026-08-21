Neeraj Chopra Lausanne Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: When, where to watch javelin live

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. (PTI)

Following a successful Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow, where he clinched a silver medal, ace Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to return to action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2026. The event, also known as Athletissima, will take place at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Switzerland on Friday.

The Lausanne Diamond League will be Chopra’s third competitive outing of the 2026 season, following the Doha Diamond League and the Commonwealth Games. He made his comeback in Doha in June after a lengthy injury layoff, finishing fourth with a throw of 85.69m. He followed that up with a silver in Glasgow, where his best throw measured 85.83m.