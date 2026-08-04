Neeraj Chopra to compete in Lausanne DL after CWG silver, faces Pathirage, Nadeem

Neeraj, who won silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, produced a season best throw of 85.83m to finish at the second spot. (AP Photo)

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is set to participate in the Lausanne Diamond League, popularly known as Athletissima, on August 21.

Neeraj will be competing in a stacked field similar to Commonwealth Games 2026 along with European stars.

The field has Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, reigning World Champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, freshly crowned Commonwealth Games champion and World leader Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka, and former World and Olympics champions Anderson Peters of Grenada and Thomas Rohler of Germany.

Along with these athletes, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch,German Julian Weber and World Championship Curtis Thompson, the world number two this year, will be there.