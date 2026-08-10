Neeraj Chopra lauds India contingent at U-20 World Athletics C’ships

India javelin star Neeraj Chopra on Monday lauded the Indian contingent at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, saying that they have returned from the event with not only medals but also the exposure and experience of competing with international athletes.
“Congratulations to the entire Indian contingent at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, who gave their best for the country and returned not just with medals, but so much of exposure and experience of competing with international athletes. Keep building on this momentum!,” Neeraj posted on X.
India ended their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign with three medals. With two silver and one bronze, India equalled the medal haul of the 2021 and 2022 editions.
Ashish Yadav had opened India’s medal account with a silver in the men’s javelin throw. Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnavaz Khan added a silver and bronze respectively in the men’s high jump and long jump.
Congratulations to the entire Indian contingent at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, who gave their best for the country and returned not just with medals, but so much of exposure and experience of competing with international athletes. Keep building on this momentum! 🇮🇳
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 10, 2026
From 2002 to 2018, India won just four medals in the World Athletics U20 Championships, including a gold each from Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw in 2016) and Hima Das (women’s 400m race in 2018).
Discus thrower Seema Antil won India’s first ever medal in the World Athletics U20 Championships with a silver in the 2002 edition in Jamaica, before Navjeet Kaur Dhillon won a bronze in the same event in 2014 in the USA.
In 2021 edition, Amit (men’s 10,000m race walk) and Shaili Singh (women’s long jump) won a silver each while the mixed 4x400m relay team bagged a bronze.
In 2022, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran (men’s triple jump) and mixed 4x400m relay team clinched a silver each while Rupal Chaudhary (women’s 400m) bagged a bronze.
India won one medal in the 2024 edition, a bronze through Aarti in the women’s 10,000m race walk event.