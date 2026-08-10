Neeraj Chopra lauds India contingent at U-20 World Athletics C’ships

India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

India javelin star Neeraj Chopra on Monday lauded the Indian contingent at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, saying that they have returned from the event with not only medals but also the exposure and experience of competing with international athletes.

“Congratulations to the entire Indian contingent at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, who gave their best for the country and returned not just with medals, but so much of exposure and experience of competing with international athletes. Keep building on this momentum!,” Neeraj posted on X.

India ended their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign with three medals. With two silver and one bronze, India equalled the medal haul of the 2021 and 2022 editions.