Neeraj lauds Ashish Yadav after winning silver in World Athletics U20 C’ships

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra lauded Ashish Yadav on Saturday after the 19-year-old won a silver in the men’s javelin throw event to open India’s medal account at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, USA.
“Always a great feeling to see Indian athletes competing and winning at the International level, this one is little more special for me as a javelin thrower. Super proud of you Ashish on your Silver at the U-20 Worlds, this is just the start!,” Neeraj posted on X.
Ashish, who is inspired by Chopra, became the first Indian since Neeraj’s historic gold in 2016 to win a medal in javelin at the junior World Championships. Though Ashish didn’t produce a big throw like Chopra’s 86.48 metres — the junior world record, set in Bydgoszcz, Poland — he did what is crucial in championships: secure a podium finish. His throw of 74.09 metres was enough for silver. Ashish didn’t get enough time to practise after returning from a knee injury. But his resolve to win a medal helped open India’s account despite him not being fully fit.
Always a great feeling to see Indian athletes competing and winning at the International level, this one is little more special for me as a javelin thrower. Super proud of you Ashish on your Silver at the U-20 Worlds, this is just the start! 🚀 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pEWEEaB5FZ
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2026
Yadav’s third round throw of 74.09m fetched him the silver medal while T Dharanidharan, the other Indian in the fray in the men’s javelin throw finals on Friday, finished sixth with 72.35m. Yadav’s effort was 40cm short of his personal best of 74.49m, which he had recorded during the Indian Open Throws Competition in Patiala in March.
The gold medal went to South Africa’s Jan-Hendrik Heymans who sent his spear to 80.50m, the season’s U20 world lead, in his sixth and final attempt. Dominica’s Addison James clinched the bronze medal with a throw of 73.89m.