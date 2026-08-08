Neeraj lauds Ashish Yadav after winning silver in World Athletics U20 C’ships

Though Ashish didn’t produce a big throw like Chopra’s 86.48 metres — the junior world record, set in Bydgoszcz, Poland — he did what is crucial in championships: secure a podium finish. (AP and Special Arrangement)

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra lauded Ashish Yadav on Saturday after the 19-year-old won a silver in the men’s javelin throw event to open India’s medal account at the World Athletics U20 Championships at Hayward Field in Oregon, USA.

“Always a great feeling to see Indian athletes competing and winning at the International level, this one is little more special for me as a javelin thrower. Super proud of you Ashish on your Silver at the U-20 Worlds, this is just the start!,” Neeraj posted on X.

Ashish, who is inspired by Chopra, became the first Indian since Neeraj’s historic gold in 2016 to win a medal in javelin at the junior World Championships. Though Ashish didn’t produce a big throw like Chopra’s 86.48 metres — the junior world record, set in Bydgoszcz, Poland — he did what is crucial in championships: secure a podium finish. His throw of 74.09 metres was enough for silver. Ashish didn’t get enough time to practise after returning from a knee injury. But his resolve to win a medal helped open India’s account despite him not being fully fit.