Rumesh Pathirage, Keshorn Walcott, Peters: Who Neeraj Chopra will face at Doha DL

Double Olympic medallist and former World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to make his competitive return at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.
Neeraj, who suffered a back injury during the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, is returning after a long injury layoff and is looking to book his Commonwealth Games berth after being named provisionally in the squad by the Athletics Federation of India.
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Doha, often dubbed a paradise for Javelin Throwers, has seen some of the biggest throws in recent times. In fact, Neeraj also went past the coveted 90m mark last year at Doha.
He will be up against a World class field in Doha that has: reigning world champion Keshorn Walcott, former world champion Anderson Peters, Sri Lankan prodigy and World leader Rumesh Pathirage, Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, and Kenyan star Julius Yego.
Rumesh Pathirage: The Sri Lankan thrower became the first javelin thrower to cross the 90m mark in the season after he registered a personal best of 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League. He has produced some of the biggest throws of the season and will look to continue his good form.
Keshorn Walcott: After surprising everyone at the 2025 World Championships with a title winning throw of 88.16m, Walcott has failed to cross the 85m mark in three competitions he has played in 2026. His season best came at Rome Diamond League with a throw of 83.45m.
Anderson Peters: Former world champion and one of the arch nemesis of Neeraj Chopra, the big Grenadian has been throwing over 80m consistently this season and has a season of 86.08m which he recorded at Rabat Diamond League.
Among other competitors, Julius Yego and Jakub Vadlejch have struggled for consistency this season but can produce a big throw given the favourable conditions in Doha. World championships bronze medallist Curtis Thompson of USA is having a consistent season and is capable of producing a big throw on his day.