Rumesh Pathirage, Keshorn Walcott, Peters: Who Neeraj Chopra will face at Doha DL

Neeraj Chopra will be up against a World class field in Doha, including Sri Lankan prodigy and World leader Rumesh Pathirage. (File)

Double Olympic medallist and former World Champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to make his competitive return at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

Neeraj, who suffered a back injury during the 2025 Tokyo World Championships, is returning after a long injury layoff and is looking to book his Commonwealth Games berth after being named provisionally in the squad by the Athletics Federation of India.

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Doha, often dubbed a paradise for Javelin Throwers, has seen some of the biggest throws in recent times. In fact, Neeraj also went past the coveted 90m mark last year at Doha.