Neeraj Chopra CWG Javelin Throw Qualification LIVE: Neeraj starts with 76.28m throw, 6th in standings

India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates as he competes in the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 international javelin competition, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Neeraj Chopra started the qualification round with a throw of 76.28 in the first attempt as the Indian looks to qualify for the medal round on Friday. The other two Indians Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav started their attempts with 73.89m and 77.04m respectively.

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan registered his season best but it was only 78.63 while Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka currently leads with a 82.84 in first attempt.

A lower back injury has been troubling Chopra since September 2025 and he made a delayed start to the season at Doha Diamond League on June 19. He finished fourth with a throw of 85.69m — a modest one by his high standards.