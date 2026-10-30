Neeraj Chopra says injury has ‘improved significantly’, to start training soon

Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion Neeraj Chopra has revealed that his injury has improved significantly and that he will be resuming training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. Chopra had missed the recent Asian Games due to the ankle ligament tear he had sustained during a training session.

“My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks,” Chopra told the media team of Sports Authority of India (SAI).