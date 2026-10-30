Neeraj Chopra says injury has ‘improved significantly’, to start training soon

Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion Neeraj Chopra has revealed that his injury has improved significantly and that he will be resuming training and rehabilitation in the next couple of weeks. Chopra had missed the recent Asian Games due to the ankle ligament tear he had sustained during a training session.
“My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks,” Chopra told the media team of Sports Authority of India (SAI).
Chopra is a two-time Olympic medal winner, claiming gold at the pandemic-affect Tokyo 2020 Olympics and a silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024. He also claimed two World Championship medals, including a gold at Budapest 2023.
He said that he had been on complete rest after being advised to do so by his medical team. “For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there,” he said.
Chopra welcomed the Union Cabinet’s approval of the Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme earlier this week. He called it a major step for Indian sport. “The Khelo India Sports Goods Manufacturing Scheme is an amazing step. Athletes face a lot of issues in procuring certain equipment in India or have to import sporting equipment from abroad. With schemes like these, as equipment will be manufactured in India, it will become much easier for them to source it,” he noted.
Chopra also wished the Indian contingent travelling to Dakar for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games while sharing some advice for the young athletes.
“I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don’t take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best,” Chopra said.