Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch live?

July 23, 2022 1:48:05 pm
World Athletics Championships 2022, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event Live Streaming: Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, qualified for the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships with his first throw, of 88.39m. The 24-year old will have his eyes set on the gold at the Worlds in Oregon in the USA, and will face a challenge from current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.
India’s Rohit Yadav also made it to the final 12 from a group of 32 throwers competing in the two qualifying groups. Here’s all you need to know about the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 that will feature Neeraj Chopra.
Straight onto the final 💪
Olympic javelin champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 throws an automatic qualifier of 88.39m on his first attempt!#WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/tOzsEwkxLS
— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 22, 2022
When will Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?
Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is on Saturday. The event, however, will begin at 7:05 AM IST on Sunday in India.
Where will the Neeraj Chopra final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 be played?
The Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin throw final will be played at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Where to watch Neeraj Chopra final live at the World Athletics Championships 2022?
Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw men’s final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022?
Subscriber Only Stories
Livestreaming of the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will be available on the Sony LIV OTT platform in India.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran
Unsung heroes: This history buff’s love for sharing knowledge has Kannadigas hooked
NEET-PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1
Someone made a Kesariya version without Love Storiyan and netizens can’t get enough of it
Explained: Why DGCA amended rules for boarding specially abled people on aircraft
Fishermen handover ambergris worth Rs 28 crore found from sea
Explained: The ICJ’s latest judgment in the case of genocide against Myanmar
How the grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will work
In Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska dressed for Ukraine
Could HIMARS turn the tide of war in Ukraine?
Know Your City: A Pune shop stands testimony to how the Mirajkars have been shaping music for decades
Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch live?