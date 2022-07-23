scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Neeraj Chopra final at World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch live?

World Athletics Championships 2022 Live Streaming: Neeraj Chopra’s men's javelin final at World Athletics Championships 2022 and live streaming, broadcast and other details

By: Sports Desk |
July 23, 2022 1:48:05 pm
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes in qualifications for the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday. (AP)

World Athletics Championships 2022, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event Live Streaming: Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, qualified for the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships with his first throw, of 88.39m. The 24-year old will have his eyes set on the gold at the Worlds in Oregon in the USA, and will face a challenge from current world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

India’s Rohit Yadav also made it to the final 12 from a group of 32 throwers competing in the two qualifying groups. Here’s all you need to know about the men’s javelin final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 that will feature Neeraj Chopra.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 is on Saturday. The event, however, will begin at 7:05 AM IST on Sunday in India.

Where will the Neeraj Chopra final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 be played?

The Neeraj Chopra men’s javelin throw final will be played at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

READ |History awaits Neeraj Chopra: Can he become the first since 2009 to win both Olympics and World Championships at same time?

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra final live at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw men’s final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s final at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

Livestreaming of the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will be available on the Sony LIV OTT platform in India.

