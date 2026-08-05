‘Past 10 months have tested me in ways I never expected’: Neeraj Chopra on injury comeback

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has opened up about the struggles of returning from a long injury layoff, saying the past 10 months have tested him in ways he never expected.

“There are throws that travel far, and then there are moments that carry the weight of an entire journey. This one means so much more than the distance,” Neeraj wrote on Instagram after announcing his comeback with a statement silver medal at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

“The past 10 months have tested me in ways I never expected. Recovering from multiple injuries, rebuilding my body, finding my rhythm again, and learning to be patient when all I wanted was to compete. I was training every day without knowing if I would even have a season to compete this year,” he added.