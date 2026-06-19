Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Javelin event live

Neeraj Chopra returns to action after nine months in Doha tonight. (PTI photo)

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2026 Live Streaming: India’s two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra will mark his competitive return after nine months at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar on Friday night.

Out with a point to prove, Neeraj will be aiming to rejuvenate himself after the sub-par eighth-placed finish during the Tokyo World Championships, an event he regrets competing in with a back injury last year.

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“I don’t think it was a good decision to compete in Tokyo knowing that I was already carrying an injury,” Neeraj said at the pre-event press conference. “In athletes’ lives, if you try to save one injury, there is another one that can come up. But it was the last competition of the year, so I pushed for it,” he added reflecting on his longest time away from the field since clinching a historic gold for India in the 2021 Tokyo Games.