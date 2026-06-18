‘Playing World Championships was not a good idea’: Neeraj Chopra ahead of Doha return

Neeraj Chopra battled a back injury sustained during training before the World championships and played in Tokyo last year with it. (AP Photo)

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is set to make a comeback and start his season at the Doha Diamond League on Friday after suffering an injury at the Tokyo World Championships last year.

However, he has a bit of regret. “I don’t think it was a good decision to compete in Tokyo knowing that I was already carrying an injury,” Neeraj said in the pre-event press conference of the Doha Diamond League.

“In athletes’ lives, if you try to save one injury, there is another one that can come up. But it was the last competition of the year, so I pushed for it.”