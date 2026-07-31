Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026 Final Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch Men’s Javelin Throw

India’s biggest medal hope at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Neeraj Chopra, will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday (August 1), with the event scheduled for 12:45 AM IST. The former Olympic and 2018 Commonwealth Games champion secured his place in the 12-man final with a best throw of 79.61m in the qualification round, finishing fifth overall. He was joined by fellow Indians Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m), making India the only nation to qualify all three of its throwers for the final.
The field is significantly stronger than the one Neeraj conquered in Gold Coast 2018. He faces a formidable challenge from defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, and the emerging force from Sri Lanka, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. Pathirage, who topped the qualifiers with 82.84m, has thrown a stunning 92.62m this season, making him a massive gold medal threat.
Here’s all you need to know about Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw final at CWG 2026:
When is Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026?
Neeraj Chopra will compete in the men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, August 1, 2026 (as per Indian Standard Time). The event is scheduled to start at 12:45 AM IST (late night on July 31).
Where is the Commonwealth Games 2026 javelin final being held?
The men’s javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will take place at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
Where can fans watch Neeraj Chopra’s Commonwealth Games 2026 final live on TV in India?
The men’s javelin throw final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The specific channels are:
Where can fans in India watch the live stream of Neeraj Chopra’s Commonwealth Games 2026 final?
The live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2026 men’s javelin throw final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.