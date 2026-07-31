Neeraj Chopra at Commonwealth Games 2026 Final Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch Men’s Javelin Throw

Star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will be in action at CWG 2026 men's javelin throw final. (PTI)

India’s biggest medal hope at the Commonwealth Games 2026, Neeraj Chopra, will be in action in the men’s javelin throw final at the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday (August 1), with the event scheduled for 12:45 AM IST. The former Olympic and 2018 Commonwealth Games champion secured his place in the 12-man final with a best throw of 79.61m in the qualification round, finishing fifth overall. He was joined by fellow Indians Rohit Yadav (78.37m) and Yash Vir Singh (78.36m), making India the only nation to qualify all three of its throwers for the final.

The field is significantly stronger than the one Neeraj conquered in Gold Coast 2018. He faces a formidable challenge from defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, and the emerging force from Sri Lanka, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage. Pathirage, who topped the qualifiers with 82.84m, has thrown a stunning 92.62m this season, making him a massive gold medal threat.