CWG: For Neeraj Chopra & Co., wind made life difficult in qualifying

Throwers found it difficult to control the javelin's flight because of the wind; "Sometimes I thought I'll throw there but wind would come from the other side," Chopra said

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJul 30, 2026 07:38 PM IST
India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying round at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo) India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying round at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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In a low 80s qualification of the javelin at the Commonwealth Games 2026, India packed in 1/4th of the 12-man final, led by Neeraj Chopra’s 79.61 metres on 5th place. Rohit Yadav (78.37) on 10th place and Yash Vir Singh (78.36) on 11th, made it 3 Indians for the Friday finale.

Chopra improved on his first 76.28 to sit on fifth at 79.61m. A CWG champion from 2018, a harbinger of his Olympic gold, Chopra is returning from injury this time. He had missed the 2022 edition because of injury.

Chopra told the Olympic channel and other media, “I’m happy I’m in final. That was goal for final. Throw was ok. The goal is to go in final and give my best there.”

India’s greatest athlete would elaborate on conditions, “Conditions were not best for javelin throwers. Not only cold but windy. And wind also not from front. It’s very hard to process. But sometimes I thought I’ll throw there but wind would come from other side. Loads of throwers struggling. Nobody threw automatic qualification,” he said.

Chopra sounded upbeat saying, “Happy all three Indians are in final.”

From left, India's Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo) From left, India’s Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav and Neeraj Chopra pose for photgraphs at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Biggest threat

On his biggest threat Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka, Chopra said, “He’s a good boy. He’s a friend of mine. This year he really threw well. It’s good he’s doing something great for Sri Lanka.”

The last three CWG champions have gone on to win a gold or silver at the next Olympics.

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Pathirage led the 18-man field with a strong first throw of 82.84m, as the windy conditions were completely treacherous for the throwers, with crosswinds rummaging the spear flights on Thursday morning. A 13 kph west-blowing gust ensured the basic Qualification mark of 84 metres wasn’t cleared even once by a group that boasted the last two Olympic champions and assorted other World winners.

Yego exits

It meant the likes of former world champion Julius Yego and the second best from Pakistan and Sri Lanka — Muhammad Yasir and Sumedha Ranasinghe didn’t make the cut. 2025 world champion Keshorn Walcott, a former Olympic champion from Trinidad Tobago, snuck in by a thread in 12th place, with 78.26m — as 6 of the last 12 were bunched between that and 78.91.

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan first throw of 78.63m ended up being the best. He remains a contender alongside Anderson Peters who tweaked his run-up to hurl from the edge of the kerb for 81.29 on his second.

Qualification distances don’t matter beyond sealing a spot in the finals. But they give the competitors an accurate idea of what conditions could be like. The finals though happen in evenings, and winds can easily blow the other way in those parts at Scotstoun. A 14 degree crisp morning, however, ensured warmups in cold, biting Glasgow.

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South African Douw Smit (80.64) qualified a surprising third, and Englishman Ben East brought in a late third throw of 80.38, to become one of only 4 to cross 80 metres.

Smit who had finished runners up to Chopra at the Ostrava Golden Spike in 2025, has a season best of 84.57 from a Poland win at Irena Szewinska Memorial this May. The 27-year-old Saffer was a prodigy brought down by a 5-year-long back injury layoff he returned from in 2021. “I thought I would never throw again. But coach said let’s check. I was done with studies. But I threw 81 so went ahead,” he had told Modern Athlete Mag in 2023.

Also Read | Neeraj: ‘Rumesh is good boy, friend.. Goal to make finals, so happy with throw’

East had thrown above 80 only twice before this.

Walcott has been struggling with a side slip at release whole of this year, but can never be ruled out. He has a 82.52 at Rabat and 83.45 at Rome. “No clean hits, but the feeling is there,” he had posted back in June. The reigning World Champion, who won the 2012 Olympics with two fractures in his back (L1 and L3) and has framed his back-brace, edged in last moment thanks to Keyshawn Strachan bringing out a 78.60, remains a contender.

The 6-ft-5 Strachan from Bahamas has never crossed 80. But he boasts of breaking Peter’s World U20 record.

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But the biggest threat remains Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, the season sensation from Kalutara, south of Colombo. His Rome Diamond League mark of 92.62 looms large on the field, but clearly the challenge will be the conditions in Glasgow.

2026 is led by the Lankan, followed by American Curtis Thompson and then Rohit Yadav (87.05), who showed good adaptability to go from 77.04 to 78.37, but 80 was Glasgow’s 90 on a challenging Q day.

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Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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