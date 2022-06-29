scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Neeraj Chopra at Stockholm Diamond League 2022: When and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra Live Streaming, Date and time in India: Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in javelin throw.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 29, 2022 1:01:18 pm
Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw, Diamond LeagueNeeraj Chopra on his way to throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games. (Courtesy: Paavo Nurmi Games/Twitter)

Fresh off his win at the Kuortane meet in Finland and a second finish at the Paavo Nurmi Games, Neeraj Chopra will be participating in the javelin event at the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. The Olympic gold medalist marked his return t0 the sport with a national record-breaking outing at the Paavo Nurmi Games, where he threw 89.30 meter and finished second to Oliver Helander, who topped with a throw of 89.83m. Not too later, he would top the chart at the Kuortane meet with the best attempt of 86.39 meter. The 24-year old will look to secure his first gold at the Diamond League.

The Diamond League javelin lineup also features the two other Tokyo Olympic medallists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vitezslav Vesely (bronze), while the strong field also includes Germany’s Julian Weber and Finland’s Oliver Helander.

When will Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League will take place on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Where is Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League taking place?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League is taking place in Stockholm, Sweden.

What time does Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League begin?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League will begin at 11:30 PM IST on the broadcasting channels mentioned below.

Which TV channel will telecast Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League Live?

Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League will broadcast on Sports18 1 SD & HD.

How do I live stream Neeraj Chopra javelin throw at Stockholm Diamond League Live?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw will be streamed on the VOOT Select app.

