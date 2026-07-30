Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026: Live streaming guide for javelin throw event

The face of India sport for the past five years, Neeraj Chopra, will compete in the qualification rounds of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later today. Neeraj has to skip the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a groin injury. The Commonwealth Games was where Neeraj won his first major senior international medal — a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
This time around, Neeraj finds himself in a loaded qualification group A with compatriots Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav for company. Meanwhile, there will also be two Pakistanis in the form of Paris Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem and Muhammad Yasir. Nadeem holds the Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18m heave at Birmingham 2022 four years ago, besides have a personal best of 92.97m.
Also joining this already loaded field are World Champion Keshorn Walcott, rising Sri Lankan star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Anderson Peters from Grenada and the experienced veteran, Julius Yego.
The qualification criteria is simple: any thrower breaching 84m mark will be through to the finals. If not enough have made that cut, then at least 12 best performers advance to the final.
Neeraj is still coming back to his peak after a nine-month injury layoff after last year’s World Championships. He competed in the Doha Diamond League earlier in the year where he finished fourth with 85.69 metres.
Here’s all you need to know about watching the men’s javelin throw event live:
When, and at what time, is Neeraj Chopra’s qualification event (men’s javelin throw?)
Neeraj’s qualification is on Thursday (July 30) and will start at 2.55 pm.
When is the javelin throw final event?
Should Neeraj qualify for the finals of the javelin throw, he will be back in action on Friday night for claiming a medal.
How to watch Neeraj Chopra compete in the javelin throw event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games?
The Glasgow Commonwealth Games is being live streamed by Sony LIV and will also be shown on TV by Sony Sports Network and DD Sports.