Neeraj Chopra at CWG 2026: Live streaming guide for javelin throw event

The face of India sport for the past five years, Neeraj Chopra, will compete in the qualification rounds of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later today. Neeraj has to skip the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a groin injury. The Commonwealth Games was where Neeraj won his first major senior international medal — a gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

This time around, Neeraj finds himself in a loaded qualification group A with compatriots Yash Vir Singh and Rohit Yadav for company. Meanwhile, there will also be two Pakistanis in the form of Paris Olympics champion Arshad Nadeem and Muhammad Yasir. Nadeem holds the Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18m heave at Birmingham 2022 four years ago, besides have a personal best of 92.97m.