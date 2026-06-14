Neeraj Chopra added to CWG 2026 squad provisionally; to compete in next few days

India's Neeraj Chopra reacts in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Athletics Federation of India has added double Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra to the Commonwealth Games squad provisionally despite the thrower not starting his season yet.

“Neeraj has recovered and he is ready to compete in the next few days. He asked us to add him and we expect him to play a few meets this month,”AFI Selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

After the 2025 World Championships last year, Neeraj hasn’t played in any tournament due to a back injury. “His recovery is going fine and he will be competition ready in the next ten days but he will have to qualify by breaching the 82.61m mark,” Adille said.