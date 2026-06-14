Neeraj Chopra added to CWG 2026 squad provisionally; to compete in next few days

The Athletics Federation of India has added double Olympics medallist Neeraj Chopra to the Commonwealth Games squad provisionally despite the thrower not starting his season yet.
“Neeraj has recovered and he is ready to compete in the next few days. He asked us to add him and we expect him to play a few meets this month,”AFI Selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.
After the 2025 World Championships last year, Neeraj hasn’t played in any tournament due to a back injury. “His recovery is going fine and he will be competition ready in the next ten days but he will have to qualify by breaching the 82.61m mark,” Adille said.
With Neeraj being added to the squad, India will have three Javelin throwers as of now including Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh who met the qualification mark in the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana yesterday.
Apart from Neeraj, recently crowned NCAA triple jump champion Selva Prabhu has been added to the squad provisionally. He will have to come and perform at the Inter State Championships next month.
Selva jumped 16.92m on Friday at the NCAA Outdoor championships to clinch the title.
“Selva has said that he will come and perform at the Inter State. He will have to jump close to the qualifying mark here and show us his form,” said Adille.
Due to inconsistency of dope control in the NCAA meets, AFI doesn’t consider the performances of NCAA meets. “Selva has sent us his dope test results and we have given him the leeway on the basis of his performance,” Adille added further.
Men’s: Gurindervir Singh (100m), Animesh Kujur (200m), Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh (Javelin), Lokesh Satyanathan, Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Selva Prabhu, Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Samardeep, Tajinderpal (Shot Put), Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon, High Jump), Gulveer Singh( 5000m, 10000m), Aadarsh Ram, Sarvesh (High Jump), Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m mixed relay), Tejas Shirse (110m hurdles), Santosh T, Yashas P (400m hurdles), Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar (Pole Vault)
Women’s: Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase, 5000m), Seema, Nidhi (Discus Throw), Pooja (High Jump), Manpreet Kaur (Discus Throw), Ravina Priyanka (10000m racewalk), Ansa Babu, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak (4x400m mixed relay)