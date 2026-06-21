Neeraj Chopra: Will accept 4th place as I was coming back after injury break

Paris Olympics silver medalist Neeraj Chopra said his body is still not back to his best, but he would take the fourth-place finish at the Doha Diamond League, as he was making a comeback after nine months. Chopra finished eighth at the Tokyo World Championships, after which he took time off for injury rehabilitation.

In Doha on Friday, Neeraj had three legal throws out of the five with a best of 85.69 metres. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage finished first with 85.69 metres.

“My body is better but not yet back to the old Neeraj. There was no pressure (in Doha), so I didn’t put extra effort because I just wanted to participate. I wanted one good throw. I got a good throw of 85.69 metres. I felt it was good because I was not throwing this distance in training. As I have come back from injury… earlier I wouldn’t have accepted a fourth-place position or the 85-metre throw. But I know from what situation I have made a comeback. Step-by-step I have to progress. And for the kind of preparation I had, the throw was good,” Chopra said after winning the Best Male Athlete of the Year Award at the inaugural Indian athletics awards.