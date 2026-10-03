Neeraj Chauhan sold vegetables in 2020. Now he has Asian Games bronze

Athletics
Kiran, Prachi, Poovamma Machettira and Vithya Ramraj - Women's 4x400m relay - Gold
Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
Sawan Barwal
– Men’s Marathon – Silver
(He ended India’s 44-year wait for a medal in the event — and became the first Indian to win one outside home soil)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor
– Men’s Shot Put – Silver
Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
Yashvir Singh
— Javelin — Silver
Pooja - Women's high jumP - Bronze
Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra and Sneha SS - Mixed team 4x100m relay - Bronze
Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu T, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK - Men's 4x400m relay - Bronze
Rohit Yadav
— Javelin — Bronze
Prachi — Women’s 400m — Bronze
Harita Bhadra
— Women’s 200m — Bronze
(This was India's first medal at the Asian Games in eight years)
Tejaswin Shankar — Men’s decathlon — Bronze
Parul Chaudhary — Women’s 3000m steeplechase — Bronze
Baranica Elangovan
— Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
(became the first Indian to win an Asian Games medal in the women's pole vault event)
Vithya Ramraj
— Women’s 400m hurdles — Bronze
(Beat PT Usha’s four-decade-old record in 400m hurdles that was standing since 1984)
Parul Chaudhary — Women’s 5000m — Bronze
Seema Kumari
— Women’s 10000m — Bronze
Manpreet Kaur
— Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
Gulveer Singh - Men's 5000m - Bronze
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Shooting
Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
— 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
Neeru Dhanda — Women's trap individual — Gold
Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai — Mixed team trap — Gold
(This was India’s first-ever gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games. The score of 34 hits out of 40 was a new Asian record.)
Elavenil Valarivan
— Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
— Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
Esha Singh
– Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat — Women's trap team — Silver
Rudrankksh Patil
— Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) — Bronze
Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal
— Women’s skeet team – Bronze
(This was India’s first women’s skeet team medal in Asian Games history)
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
— Mixed skeet team – Bronze
(This was India’s first-ever mixed team medal in skeet shooting)
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Kabaddi
India women’s team – Gold
Indian men’s team
– Gold
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Hockey
India women’s team – Gold
India men’s team – Gold
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Cricket
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Indian Men’s Cricket Team – Gold
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Archery
Women’s compound archery team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Taniparthi Chikitha) — Gold
Taniparthi Chikitha and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav — Compound archery mixed team event — Gold
Men's compound archery team (Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam) — Gold
Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod — Women's Team Recurve — Gold
(this is the first-ever gold medal for the women's team at the Asian Games.)
Kumkum Anil Mohod - Women's Individual Recurve - Gold
(this is the first-ever gold medal for India in the event)
Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge — men's recurve archery — Silver
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod — mixed team recurve archery — Silver
(This was India's first ever silver in this event at the Asian Games)
Ganesh Thirumuru — Men's compound archery individual — Bronze
Neeraj Chauhan- Men's Individual Recurve- Bronze
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Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain — Women’s 75kg weight class — Gold
(She is the second woman after Mary Kom to win a gold medal in boxing in the Asian Games since 2014.)
Parveen Hooda - Women's 65kg weight class - Gold
Ankush Panghal - Men's 75kg weight class - Gold
Narender Berwal — Men’s +90kg weight class — Bronze
Priya Ghanghas — Women’s 60kg weight class — Bronze
Kapil Pokhariya — Men’s 90kg weight class — Bronze
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Squash
Anahat Singh
— women’s singles — Silver
(Became 1st Indian to win women’s singles silver at Asian Games)
Abhay Singh
— men’s singles — Silver
(Became only only India’s second singles medallist in Asian Games history after Saurav Ghosal claimed one at Hangzhou three years ago)
Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar — Mixed Doubles — Bronze
Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna — Women's team — Bronze
Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar — Men's team — Bronze
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Table tennis
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles — Bronze
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Mixed martial arts
Suchika Tariyal
— Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
(This was India's first medal ever in MMA at an Asian Games)
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Kurash
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
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Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu
— Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
(This was India’s first weightlifting medal at the Asian Games since Karnam Malleswari won silver in Bangkok in 1998)
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Soft tennis
Jay Meena
— Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
(This was India's first medal ever in soft tennis at an Asian Games)
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Badminton
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
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Wushu
Roshibina Devi
— Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
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Rowing
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
— Men’s double sculls – Bronze
(This was India's first-ever rowing medal in double sculls in Asian Games history)
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Wrestling
Aman Sehrawat — Freestyle wrestling, men's 57kg — Gold
(This is the first time an Indian wrestler has become Asian Games champion in the men’s 57 kg category)
Sujeet Kalkal — Freestyle wrestling, men's 65kg — Gold
(This was the first gold for India in wrestling since 2018)
Antim Panghal — wrestling, women's 53kg — Silver
Deepak Punia — Freestyle wrestling, men's 97kg — Bronze
Sunil Kumar — Greco-Roman 87kg — Bronze
Nitesh Siwach — Greco-Roman 97kg — Silver
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Sailing
Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis - Men's Skiff — Silver
Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar - Women's Skiff — Bronze
Nethra Kumanan - Women's Dinghy — Bronze
(This was India's first ever medal in women's dinghy event in Asian Games)
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Sepaktakraw
India men's team - Bronze
(This was India's first ever medal in Men's Quadrant event at the Asian Games)
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Golf
Pranavi Urs- Women's individual- Gold
India women's team- Silver