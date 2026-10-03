Neeraj Chauhan sold vegetables in 2020. Now he has Asian Games bronze

Neeraj Chauhan lost his semi-final 1-7 to Japan’s Junya Nakanishi, then beat Dhiraj Bommadevara, the top seed and a fellow Indian, 6-4 for the bronze in the men’s recurve individual event at the Asian Games. Chauhan, 24, is the second Indian man after Tarundeep Rai, who won silver in 2010, to win an individual recurve medal at the Games.

After the semi-final, his mind went back to 2020. In the Covid-19 lockdown his father, Akshaylal Chauhan, lost his job as a cook at the Kailash Prakash stadium in Meerut, and Neeraj and his elder brother Sunil sold vegetables.

“It’s hard to start afresh after a loss in the semis and the chance to secure the LA Olympics quota for India. But then I also thought about the time when I along with my brother sold vegetables pushing the cart through the streets near the Civil Lines area in Meerut to help our father. It was the toughest phase for me and if I could come out of it, then I could also win the medal here,” Chauhan said. “I dedicate this medal to my father, who did everything to support me.”