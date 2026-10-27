Why wrestler Neelam will have it tough in the final against the legendary Susaki

Neelam Sirohi, 26, stamped her authority in the 50kg semifinal to beat Asian Games bronze medallist, Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova, 7-3 at the Wrestling World Championships.

Neelam blanked Belarus’ Natallia Varakina 6-0 in her pre-quarterfinal bout and advanced to the last four after top seed Russian Elizaveta Smirnova withdrew from the quarterfinals due to an injury.

Tomorrow, her only hurdle on the path to make history will be one of the most accomplished 50 kg wrestlers in the world — Japan’s Yui Susaki.

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The Japanese legend will be eyeing a fifth world title, while Neelam will look to pull off one of the biggest upsets.

Before today, Indian women wrestlers reached the final at World Championships only once; in 2021 when Anshu Malik entered the 57kg final.