Watch: Navdeep Saini makes interesting revelations about his wolf tattoo

The Haryana-born pacer Navdeep Saini has a wolf tattoo on his left forearm and he tells Bhuvneshwar Kumar the reasons behind donning the stylish tattoo.

Saini says that he likes wolves because they are not used in circuses. (Screengrabs)

Navdeep Saini, who made an impressive debut against West Indies on Saturday, has shared the story behind his wolf tattoo carved on his left arm and said it has been a dream debut for him.

In a video interview with teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep said, “The story behind the wolf tattoo is that I and my brother have been watching wolf-movies ever since childhood. Another reason is that a wolf never performs in a circus. So I get this tattoo done.”

Talking about his debut, the Haryana-born pacer said, “I was very happy with my debut. It was unbelievable to get the cap. When I got the first wicket, it eased off the pressure. Then, when I took the second wicket, I almost felt like it was the day. I’ve seen many taking hat-tricks in such situation and I was just aiming at that.”

The 26-year-old Navdeep was sensational with his ball even in his first international over. He claimed Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer’s wickets.

