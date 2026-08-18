National Sports Awards 2025: No Khel Ratna; 17 sportspersons get Arjuna Awards

Tejaswin Shankar and Divya Deshmukh are among the prominent stars to receive the 2025 Arjuna Awards. (PTI/File)

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday announced the National Sports Awards 2025, with 17 sportspersons given the Arjuna Award and one receiving the lifetime honour. The biggest talking point, however, was the absence of a recipient for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honour.

The awards were announced based on the recommendations of a selection committee chaired by the former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra.

Among the prominent names to receive the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance were high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, sprinters Muhammed Ajmal V and Priyanka Goswami, badminton players Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, chess players Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh, hockey players Lalremsiami and Rajkumar Pal, and shooter Akhil Sheoran.