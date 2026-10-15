Why PM Narendra Modi wants Asian Games stars to visit playgrounds, schools

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India’s Asian Games medal-winners he had a request for them: go meet young athletes and inspire them with your stories.
Addressing a room full of Asiad medallists like members of the Indian cricket, hockey and kabaddi teams, Modi said: “We should also take the responsibility of helping the younger generation flourish. All of you now have international experience. That’s why I want to urge you to spend some time with young kids who dream the same dreams you did when you were young.
“Whenever you get the chance, meet kids from your village or city. Go and visit schools. Definitely go to the playgrounds where you started playing. Your experiences might help those kids. Maybe one small thing you say might inspire a kid to get serious about sport.”
Modi also praised the country’s female athletes for their contribution to India’s 85-medal haul from the recent Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya.
“I especially want to congratulate our women athletes, they contributed 38 medals to our tally and 11 of those medals were gold,” Modi said at the event held at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi.
He reiterated India’s ambition to host the Olympics in 2036.
“India is emerging in establishing itself as a credible and hospitable country for international sports events. We are bidding for 2036 Olympics and it is our resolve that we will host the games,” said Modi.
India won 85 medals at the Asian Games, including 21 gold. The count was lower than the 106 medals achieved in the previous edition in Hangzhou but the performance of India’s Games debutants was heartening as they claimed 41 medals for the country.
Modi posed for pictures with the medal-winners and was presented with memorabilia ranging from signed jerseys to a bow from 17-year-old recurve archery sensation Kumkum Mohod, who won two gold medals (individual and women’s team) and a silver (mixed team). Harmanpreet Kaur, who captained the side to the Asiad gold, presented a jersey signed by the medal-winning team to the PM.
Golfer Pranavi Urs gave Modi her glove and a golf ball in a frame.
The contingent was accompanied by top officials of their respective governing bodies, including International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha among others.