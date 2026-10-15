Why PM Narendra Modi wants Asian Games stars to visit playgrounds, schools

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met India’s Asian Games medal-winners he had a request for them: go meet young athletes and inspire them with your stories.

Addressing a room full of Asiad medallists like members of the Indian cricket, hockey and kabaddi teams, Modi said: “We should also take the responsibility of helping the younger generation flourish. All of you now have international experience. That’s why I want to urge you to spend some time with young kids who dream the same dreams you did when you were young.

“Whenever you get the chance, meet kids from your village or city. Go and visit schools. Definitely go to the playgrounds where you started playing. Your experiences might help those kids. Maybe one small thing you say might inspire a kid to get serious about sport.”