Berwal’s PAK boxer story makes Modi laugh: ‘Narender naam se nafrat ho gayi hai’

Boxer Narender Berwal, who won the +90kg gold in the Commonwealth Games, made Prime Minister Narendra Modi laugh during the PM’s interaction with the medallists on Sunday, revealing a funny comment that he had received from a Pakistan boxer in 2015.
“During the 2015 World Military Games, I had a bout with a Pakistani boxer. I won it but when we were together in the medical room for treatment to our niggles, he said to me ‘Bhaijan aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narender hai, mujhe Narender naam se nafrat ho gayi hai.’ (Brother, you, your coach and your PM are all named Narender. I hate this name now),” he said.
In his interaction with the CWG medallists, the PM appreciated the efforts of the athletes and called them an inspiration. “I have been in this house for 12-13 years now and if there is one group that I have met regularly here, it is the athletes because of your efforts to win medals for India and your tradition of scaling new heights.
#WATCH | “Pakistani boxer said to me ‘Aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narendra hai. Mujhe Narendra naam se nafrat ho gayi hai’…” says Heavyweight boxer and silver medallist Narender Berwal narrating his conversation with a… pic.twitter.com/qvmwO5D2sz
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026
“Far more than our push to promote sports in schools, it is your medals that inspire people,” he said.
Modi also lauded boxer Jadumani Singh (55kg), who reflected his win over a Pakistani boxer during the Games on July 26, which is also celebrated as Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.
“By dedicating your medal to the Indian armed forces, you added glory to an already glorious moment. You defeated the one who should have been defeated,” Modi told Jadumani, who is also serving in the Indian Army.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain also got appreciation for objecting to a distorted Indian flag, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened up about the “turmoil” of her last four years.