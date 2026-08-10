Berwal’s PAK boxer story makes Modi laugh: ‘Narender naam se nafrat ho gayi hai’

Boxer Narender Berwal, who won the +90kg gold in the Commonwealth Games, made Prime Minister Narendra Modi laugh during the PM’s interaction with the medallists on Sunday, revealing a funny comment that he had received from a Pakistan boxer in 2015.

“During the 2015 World Military Games, I had a bout with a Pakistani boxer. I won it but when we were together in the medical room for treatment to our niggles, he said to me ‘Bhaijan aapka naam Narender hai, aapke coach ka naam Narender hai, aapke Pradhan Mantri ka naam Narender hai, mujhe Narender naam se nafrat ho gayi hai.’ (Brother, you, your coach and your PM are all named Narender. I hate this name now),” he said.