NADA finds unused syringes and Russian medicines during checks at wrestling trials

Unused syringes and Russian medicines were found in the bag of a support staff member when the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) unit conducted random checks during the Asian Games wrestling trials at the SAI Center in Lucknow on Sunday. National camps have a strict no-needle policy.

However, a NADA official said they were unable to identify the owner of the bag as nobody had come forward to claim it following the random checks.

“We don’t know who the bag belongs to, but we have made a report and sent it to our office,” one of the NADA officials told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity. “After we checked the bag, it has been unattended and nobody has claimed it yet.”