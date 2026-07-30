CWG: Sreeshankar bags silver in long jump at Glasgow

Sreeshankar Murali jumped 8.09m to clinch the silver medal in the men’s jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Sreeshankar, India’s best jumper this season, won his first major medal after coming back from a career threatening injury in 2024 which ruled him out of the Paris Olympics.
Tajay Gayle of Jamaica won the gold medal with 8.15m while Stephen Mackenzie of Scotland won bronze medal with 8.08m.
This is Sreeshankar’s second medal in the Commonwealth Games after his silver medal at the last edition. He had jumped 8.08m last time and lost the gold medal on countback to LaQuan Nairn of Bahamas.
Sreeshankar started with a 8m plus jump and recorded 8.03m on his first attempt as Jamaican Gayle and Scot Mackenzie also started with 8m plus jumps.
Sreeshankar was placed third after his first attempt.
He bettered it further on the second attempt and jumped 8.09m to take the lead. His third jump was a foul but he remained in the gold medal spot.
While Sreeshankar fouled in the fourth attempt again, Gayle took the lead with a massive 8.15m jump in the fourth attempt to push the Indian to silver medal spot.
Sreeshankar tried in the last two attempts but couldn’t produce the jump to beat Gayle’s 8.15m.
He looked disappointed knowing the form he was coming in after jumping 8.38m, second best jump of his career last month at the Inter State National Championships.
This is the third silver medal for India in Athletics after Sarvesh Kushare and Gulveer Singh won in men’s high jump and 10000m respectively.
Another Indian in the event, Lokesh Satyanathan finished fifth with a best jump of 7.97m. Lokesh, who became the NCAA indoor champion earlier this year, failed to cross the 8m mark in his six attempts and his first attempt of 7.97m remained his best mark.