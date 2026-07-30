CWG: Sreeshankar bags silver in long jump at Glasgow

Sreeshankar, of India, makes an attempt in the men's long jump final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Sreeshankar Murali jumped 8.09m to clinch the silver medal in the men’s jump event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Sreeshankar, India’s best jumper this season, won his first major medal after coming back from a career threatening injury in 2024 which ruled him out of the Paris Olympics.

Tajay Gayle of Jamaica won the gold medal with 8.15m while Stephen Mackenzie of Scotland won bronze medal with 8.08m.

This is Sreeshankar’s second medal in the Commonwealth Games after his silver medal at the last edition. He had jumped 8.08m last time and lost the gold medal on countback to LaQuan Nairn of Bahamas.