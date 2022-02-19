scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Breaking News

Mumbai to host 2023 International Olympic Committee session

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 19, 2022 2:23:30 pm
ioc logoIndia will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983. (IOC)

On Saturday, Mumbai has been officially elected as the host for the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session, which could possibly see the election for the host country for the 2030 Winter Olympics and sports programme for LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The session will be held in May or June next year.

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, the election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics. Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India’s youthful population and the Olympic Movement.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The Olympic movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the IOC for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023,” said Nita Ambani, a member of the IOC.

“This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.”

Speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process, Indian Olympic Association President Dr Narinder Batra said: “This is the start of a new era for India sport – an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India. We are ambitious and recognise our objectives are bold. But India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation.”

“Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India’s new sporting capacity,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

2nd T2OI: Bhuvi magic derails WI as India seal series with 8-run win
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 19: Latest News