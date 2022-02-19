Mumbai to host 2023 International Olympic Committee session

On Saturday, Mumbai has been officially elected as the host for the 2023 International Olympic Committee (IOC) session, which could possibly see the election for the host country for the 2030 Winter Olympics and sports programme for LA 2028 Olympic Games.

The session will be held in May or June next year.

Correction: Mumbai in India will host for the first time in history an #IOCSession. The 86th Session 1983 was held in New Delhi. 40 years later the IOC Session will be back in India.#Olympics #Beijing2022 https://t.co/z1LGYGr2FS — Christian Klaue (@ChKlaue) February 19, 2022

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members. It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, the election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics. Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

The decision confirms India will be hosting this prestigious IOC meeting for the first time since 1983, in what is set to be the start of a new era of engagement between India’s youthful population and the Olympic Movement.

“The Olympic movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the IOC for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023,” said Nita Ambani, a member of the IOC.

Let’s do this, Mumbai! So thrilled about India hosting the #IOCSessionMumbai2023. It’s been an honour to be a part of India’s Olympic journey & this truly is a milestone moment. Congratulations to IOC member Nita Ambani on this magnificent feat.#StrongerTogether @WeAreTeamIndia — Leander Paes OLY (@Leander) February 19, 2022

“This will be a significant development for India’s Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport.”

Speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process, Indian Olympic Association President Dr Narinder Batra said: “This is the start of a new era for India sport – an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India. We are ambitious and recognise our objectives are bold. But India is on an exciting journey and we want the Olympic Movement to play a central part in building a brighter future for our next generation.”

“Delivering a truly memorable IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023, with a strong emphasis on youth potential, sustainability, and innovation, will be one of the first steps to showcase India’s new sporting capacity,” he added.